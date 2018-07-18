Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Furniture Row Racing, Martin Truex Jr. looking for new sponsor

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
18/07/2018 09:03

Furniture Row Racing is looking for a new sponsor for reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

FRR announced Wednesday that 5-Hour Energy, which served as the primary sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota in 14 races this season and a co-primary with Bass Pro Shops in 30, is ending its NASCAR involvement at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The energy shot company joined Furniture Row in 2017, serving as primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota with rookie Erik Jones, as well as a season-long associate and two primaries on the No. 78 with Truex during his championship campaign.

“Since joining Furniture Row Racing in 2017, the team has delivered on every promise,” said Rise’ Meguiar, 5-Hour’s president of sales. “In addition to being a championship team, winning races and putting 5-hour Energy in Victory Lane multiple times, they have also become part of our family.

“We cannot thank Barney Visser, Joe Garone, Martin and the entire Furniture Row Racing team enough for the pride they have given us. They are a first-class group on and off the track. Although 5-hour Energy has made the business decision to leave NASCAR, we will be fans and friends for life, and we look forward to finishing strong in 2018.”

5-Hour has been a NASCAR primary sponsor for nearly a decade, including the last seven at the Cup Series level.

Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing, said that a new sponsor will become one of the highest profile brands in the sport.

“I want to first send a sincere thank you to everyone at 5-hour Energy for being an excellent and loyal partner. The way 5-hour Energy has activated its programs over the years demonstrated a commitment and creativity as a NASCAR race team sponsor. W

“Being a perennial championship contending team with a talented driver in Martin, Furniture Row Racing continues to be committed in offering a new sponsor not only success on the race track but also the benefit of a strong marketing platform with our powerful team of partners.”

Truex is also in the final year of his current contract with Furniture Row. In a recent interview, Truex said “sponsorship commitments” was one of the items that had to be worked out before a new contract could be completed.

 

