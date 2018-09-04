Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex, crew chief and sponsor moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019

shares
comments
Truex, crew chief and sponsor moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 4, 2018, 9:51 PM

Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will move to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops, Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS

After the conclusion of the 2018 season, Truex will move to JGR along with his current crew chief, Cole Pearn, and one of the sponsors currently on his Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota team – Bass Pro Shops, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

Truex, 38, has already been a pseudo-member of the JGR organization as FRR has been operating with a technical alliance with JGR in recent seasons.

On Tuesday, Furniture Row announced it was ceasing operations at the conclusion of the 2018 season, citing in part the loss of sponsor 5-Hour Energy and the “the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Sources familiar with the Truex deal told Motorsport.com it was already in place by the time of Furniture Row’s official announcement on Tuesday.

Daniel Suarez out

Truex’s move to the main JGR organization also means Daniel Suarez, currently the driver of JGR’s No. 19 Toyota, will not drive for one of JGR’s four Cup series teams next season, sources said.

Suarez’s future, and that of his current sponsor, Arris, remains uncertain.

Team officials from both JGR and Furniture Row Racing declined comment to Motorsport.com.

Truex is in his fifth fulltime season with FRR and has won all but two of his 19 career Cup wins with the organization. He has not finished worse than fourth in the season standings in three of the last four seasons.

This season, Truex already has four wins, 15 top-five finishes in 25 races and has won four poles. He is currently third in the series standings entering Sunday’s regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Suarez was moved up from the Xfinity Series, where he won the series title in 2016, to JGR’s No. 19 last year because of the unexpected retirement of the team’s former driver, Carl Edwards, after the 2016 season.

In 61 Cup series starts, Suarez, 26, has four top-five and 18 top-10 finishes and one pole. His career best finish is second, which came at last month’s race at Pocono Raceway. He is currently 20th in the series standings.  

Next NASCAR Cup article
Furniture Row Racing to cease operations due to lack of funding

Previous article

Furniture Row Racing to cease operations due to lack of funding

Next article

704Games Launches NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami Tournament

704Games Launches NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami Tournament
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr. , Daniel Suarez
Teams Furniture Row Racing , Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.