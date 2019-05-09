Full 2019 Kansas spring weekend race schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Friday, May 10

9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., First Truck Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m., Final Cup Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m., First Cup Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., Final Cup Series practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1 at 3 p.m.; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

5:05 p.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

7:05 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

8:30 p.m., Truck Series race - Green flag 8:40 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Saturday, May 11

7:30 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 7:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)