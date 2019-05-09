Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Kansas / Preview

Full 2019 Kansas spring weekend race schedule

Full 2019 Kansas spring weekend race schedule
Kansas Speedway will host the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy Cup Series this weekend.

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Friday, May 10

9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., First Truck Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m., Final Cup Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m., First Cup Series practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., Final Cup Series practice (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1 at 3 p.m.; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

5:05 p.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

7:05 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

8:30 p.m., Truck Series race - Green flag 8:40 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Saturday, May 11

7:30 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 7:46 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Event Kansas
Location Kansas Speedway
Author Tim Southers
