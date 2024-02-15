Front Row renews and expands deal with Ford Performance
Front Row Motorsports announced Thursday it has extended and expanded its relationship with Ford Performance as it kicks off its 20th anniversary as a NASCAR organization.
As part of a new multi-year agreement, FRM will become a Tier 1 program with Ford. As part of a new technical alliance, FRM will also now collaborate with Team Penske on engineering, aerodynamics, race setup, strategy, pit crew development and other projects.
The announcement comes on the heels of FRM driver Michael McDowell claiming a front row starting sport for Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Wednesday night’s time trials at Daytona International Speedway.
“I am proud to wear the blue oval and be associated with an iconic American brand in Ford,” said team owner Bob Jenkins.
“Our relationship with Ford has continued to build over the past decade and we’re now showing our success over the past several seasons in the Cup and Truck Series, and that is something that I’m very proud of.”
Pole winner Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Daytona 500 Front Row starters
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ford has been a part of FRM’s foundation and success in the Cup Series dating back to the 2004 season. Memorable moments include FRM’s first win in 2013 with David Ragan at the Talladega, FRM’s first pole with David Gilliland at the Daytona in 2014 and McDowell’s 2021 Daytona 500 victory.
Also, with Ford, FRM expanded into the Truck Series in the 2020 season. Zane Smith won the 2022 series title with the organization and the team has earned eight wins among drivers Smith, Todd Gilliland and Brett Moffitt.
“A racer’s mindset isn’t suited to be patient. We all want results immediately, but the way Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze have built Front Row Motorsports through the years is a model for how it should be done," said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.
“We’ve always been proud of our partnership and can’t wait to see how much higher they can go with this new Team Penske alliance.”
In addition, FRM will work with Ford to develop Layne Riggs in the Truck Series and continue to be an avenue for the OEM’s future development drivers. Riggs, the son of former Cup driver Scott Riggs, will compete full-time in FRM’s No. 38 Truck this season.
