Four NASCAR Cup teams fined for Martinsville lug nut issues

Four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams have been hit with monetary fines for improperly installed lug nuts found after Monday's running of the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

The teams found to have lug nut issues: The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon; the No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney; the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Michael McDowell; the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of Kyle Larson.

As a result of the safety violation, crew chiefs Justin Alexander (RCR), Jeremy Bullins (Penske), Derrick Finley (FRM), and Chad Johnston (CGR) have each been fined $10,000.

No additional penalties came out of the Martinsville race weekend.