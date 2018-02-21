Ford's North American president out due to "inappropriate behavior"

Raj Nair, who served as executive vice president and president of Ford North America since mid-2017, has exited the company.

This comes following an internal investigation regarding unspecified inappropriate behavior by Nair, which they concluded was not consistent with the company's code of conduct.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

Nair joined Ford Motor Company in 1987 and has represented the manufacturer at various motorsport events in the recent past. In June, 2017, he was promoted to executive vice president and president of North America. Previously, he served as the head of global product development and as chief technical officer.

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," said Nair. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

A replacement has not yet been named.