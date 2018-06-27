Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup SonomaNASCAR CupSonomaMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

NASCAR Cup Analysis

The ‘elaborate process’ of getting Ford’s Cup Mustang approved

0 shares
The ‘elaborate process’ of getting Ford’s Cup Mustang approved
Get alerts
By: Kenny Bruce, Journalist
27/06/2018 08:25

Drawings, submissions, scale models, CAD files, windtunnel tests – when it comes to changing car models in NASCAR, the process doesn’t happen in a hurry.

It is a procedure that takes approximately 18 months, from initially notifying NASCAR of an upcoming change to the new car finally competing on the race track. The documentation alone for the body approval process in the NASCAR rulebook consists of 25 pages and nearly as many steps.

Ford officials are the latest to begin working their way through the process as they seek to gain approval for the Mustang in 2019.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow News Prime
Formula 1

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault News Prime
Hillclimb

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled News Prime
Formula 1

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel? News Prime
Formula 1

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel?

To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup SonomaNASCAR CupSonomaMore events