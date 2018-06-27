The ‘elaborate process’ of getting Ford’s Cup Mustang approved

Drawings, submissions, scale models, CAD files, windtunnel tests – when it comes to changing car models in NASCAR, the process doesn’t happen in a hurry.

It is a procedure that takes approximately 18 months, from initially notifying NASCAR of an upcoming change to the new car finally competing on the race track. The documentation alone for the body approval process in the NASCAR rulebook consists of 25 pages and nearly as many steps.

Ford officials are the latest to begin working their way through the process as they seek to gain approval for the Mustang in 2019.