NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Special feature

Video: How Ford's NASCAR Mustang got ready for Daytona 500 debut

Video: How Ford's NASCAR Mustang got ready for Daytona 500 debut
By:
Feb 12, 2019, 6:42 PM

Ford Performance offers a behind-the-scenes look at the process of bringing Ford’s iconic pony car, the Mustang, to NASCAR competition beginning with Sunday’s Daytona 500.

NASCAR Mustang in the wind tunnel
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
NASCAR Mustang in the wind tunnel
NASCAR Mustang in the wind tunnel
NASCAR Mustang
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh
NASCAR Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Peak

One of the key parts of the development process for the new NASCAR Cup Mustang was the collaboration between Ford race teams and Ford Performance engineers to make sure not only was the new 2019 NASCAR Mustang fast but was true to the look and spirit of the Mustangs found in driveways across the world.

The second in a two-part series, titled “The Development,” highlights the men who will be behind the wheel of the 2019 NASCAR Ford Mustang, talking about the collaboration between the Ford teams and Ford designers and engineers who developed the next high-performance race car worthy of the Mustang heritage.

Read Also:

The video features Ford Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney, with imagery of the design process and drivers discussing their impressions of the new Mustang.

“This car has been engineered and designed thoroughly, to levels I don’t think we have ever experienced in my time at Team Penske and with Ford Performance,” said Keselowski. “I think we are looking for really big things out of the car and I think it is going to deliver.”

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

