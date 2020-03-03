Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed

shares
comments
Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 5:24 PM

There was a common request from Toyota drivers following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway – a need for speed.

None of the Toyota drivers excelled in practice or qualifying this weekend at the Fontana, Calif., track but that has not necessarily been a good indicator of their performance on race day.

Even Sunday, Kyle Busch finished second – although nearly 9 seconds behind winner Alex Bowman – and both Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones also finished in the top-10.

But for the most part, none of the drivers appeared satisfied they had the speed necessary to compete for the victory. It stands in stark contrast to last season, when Busch won this race leading 134 of 200 laps.

“Slow, we were slow. Just didn’t have the speed overall today for some reason. Then, there at the end felt like the tires were worn out at the last bit of the race,” Busch said. “Just frustrating day for us.”

Read Also:

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, was even more succinct.

“We’re still slow. Our cars handled okay. If we don’t have a draft, we’re just run over. It’s tough because I feel like we’re getting beat on throttle time, but we’re also just getting murdered down the straightaways,” he said.

“Just need more horsepower, more downforce and less drag. If we can have all those, we’ll be better.”

For the second consecutive race, Martin Truex Jr. appeared to have the best Toyota but he was once again plagued by an issue on pit road.

He started from the rear of the field after failing pre-qualifying inspection three times on Saturday but was able to navigate through the field and ended up fifth in Stage 2.

He led three laps late in the race but had a pit crew member injured during a green-flag pit stop, which lost him a dozen positions on the track. Truex ended up finishing 14th.

“It was a step in the right direction. I don’t think any of us really had race-winning speed,” Jones said. “I think Kyle got some good track position on that restart and was able to maintain. We got shuffled back and kind of had to come back from 15th.

“I don’t know, I think we’re off. We didn’t have anything for (Bowman) or anything like that. We have to get faster, but I think we learned a lot. Just have more to get. Don’t know how to get there, but we have more to get.”

Next article
NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

Previous article

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Fontana

Fontana

28 Feb - 1 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
16:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
17:35
14:35
Qualifying
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
14:35
11:35
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 1 Mar
15:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future

2
Formula 1

How Netflix risks F1 broadcasters' wrath

51m
3
Formula 1

"Naive" Racing Point critics "haven't stepped up to the plate"

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel says Mercedes "more at ease" with 2020 F1 car

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed
NAS

Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
NAS

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck
NAS

Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"
NAS

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place
NAS

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.