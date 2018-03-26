Global
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Top List

Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Martinsville

By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
26/03/2018 12:16
Take a look at the five of the most memorable Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Martinsville Speedway from the 21st century.

5. Ricky Craven's first win in 2001

In 2001, Ricky Craven scored one of the closest wins in the history of Martinsville, edging Dale Jarrett by just .141 seconds.

4. Jeff Gordon's final victory

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion scored his 93rd and final NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway in 2015 in his final season competing full-time, launching him into the Championship 4.

3. Restart chaos

Ryan Newman will always get credit for the win and the Grandfather Clock that came with it in 2012, but this race will be remembered for an incident that preceded the checkered flag. when On overtime restart, Bowyer went three-wide for the lead took out both Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon. The crash robbed Hendrick of their 200th win and ignited a fiery feud that came to a head in the penultimate race of the season.

3. Johnson vs. Gordon photo finish

In 2007, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon battled side-by-side for the win in a finish that separated the pair by just .065 seconds at the line.

1. Hamlin and Elliott collide

The fall 2017 race at Martinsville was one for the ages. On the cusp of what could have been his first win, Chase Elliott's hopes were dashed after a bump from Denny Hamlin sent him into the wall. On the following restart, Kyle Busch edged Martin Truex Jr. for the win while a massive wreck ensued behind them.

