Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Martinsville

5. Ricky Craven's first win in 2001 1 / 5 In 2001, Ricky Craven scored one of the closest wins in the history of Martinsville, edging Dale Jarrett by just .141 seconds. Photo by: Greg Gage

4. Jeff Gordon's final victory 2 / 5 Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion scored his 93rd and final NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway in 2015 in his final season competing full-time, launching him into the Championship 4. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

3. Restart chaos 3 / 5 Ryan Newman will always get credit for the win and the Grandfather Clock that came with it in 2012, but this race will be remembered for an incident that preceded the checkered flag. when On overtime restart, Bowyer went three-wide for the lead took out both Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon. The crash robbed Hendrick of their 200th win and ignited a fiery feud that came to a head in the penultimate race of the season. Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

3. Johnson vs. Gordon photo finish 4 / 5 In 2007, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon battled side-by-side for the win in a finish that separated the pair by just .065 seconds at the line. Photo by: Getty Images