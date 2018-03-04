Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Las Vegas

Kenseth earns his first victory with Gibbs 1 / 5 Matt Kenseth won the 2013 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by just half a second over Kasey Kahne in what was his first Cup win driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in a Toyota. Photo by: Getty Images

Jeff Burton goes back-to-back 2 / 5 Jeff Burton became the first driver to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series races at the track when he took home back-to-back wins in 1999 and 2000, respectively. Photo by: Michael C. Johnson

Stage sweep and a fistfight 3 / 5 Martin Truex Jr. dominates the 2017 race, leading 150 of 267 laps as he became the first driver to win all three stages in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Behind him, contact between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch resulted in a scuffle on pit road that left the latter bloodied and bruised. Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / LAT Images

Kyle Busch wins at home 4 / 5 Despite 13 starts at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch has only won there once. In 2009, he was leading late over Bobby Labonte when a debris caution and ensuing strategies put Busch out of the race lead. He fought back though and with 16 laps to go, he reclaimed the top spot and never relinquished it again. Photo by: LAT Images