Five of the most memorable NASCAR Cup finishes at Richmond

5. 2006: Kevin Harvick takes checkered flag over Kyle Busch 1 / 5 Kevin Harvick made a daring pass on Kyle Busch coming to the white flag to score his first Cup Series win at Richmond in 2006. Photo by: General Motors

4. 2013: 'Happy' Harvick charges to the win after wild race 2 / 5 After a crash-filled race, Kevin Harvick came from seventh on a green-white-checkered restart to pass Jeff Burton for the win on the final lap of the race. Photo by: Getty Images

3. 2016: Carl Edwards bump and run by teammate 3 / 5 Carl Edwards scored his penultimate NASCAR Cup Series win of his career in the spring, 2016 race when he bumped teammate Kyle Busch in Turn 4 on the final lap of the race. This backflip turned out to be his last, opting not to do one after his victory at Texas later in the year. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

2. 2014: Clint Bowyer and 'Spingate' scandal 4 / 5 While Carl Edwards went on to win this race, Clint Bowyer's late-race spins with six laps to go will be remembered far more. NASCAR later determined that the spin was an effort to 'manipulate' the finish and playoffs, leading to a massive penalties and a huge fallout that inadvertently helped Martin Truex Jr. land the ride that he would later take to the 2017 MENCS title. Photo by: Getty Images