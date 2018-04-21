Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup RichmondNASCAR CupRichmondMore events
NASCAR Cup Richmond Top List

Five of the most memorable NASCAR Cup finishes at Richmond

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
21/04/2018 10:11
Slider List

Take a look back at five of the most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Richmond Raceway during the 21st century.

5. 2006: Kevin Harvick takes checkered flag over Kyle Busch

5. 2006: Kevin Harvick takes checkered flag over Kyle Busch
1/5

Kevin Harvick made a daring pass on Kyle Busch coming to the white flag to score his first Cup Series win at Richmond in 2006.

Photo by: General Motors

4. 2013: 'Happy' Harvick charges to the win after wild race

4. 2013: 'Happy' Harvick charges to the win after wild race
2/5

After a crash-filled race, Kevin Harvick came from seventh on a green-white-checkered restart to pass Jeff Burton for the win on the final lap of the race.

Photo by: Getty Images

3. 2016: Carl Edwards bump and run by teammate

3. 2016: Carl Edwards bump and run by teammate
3/5

Carl Edwards scored his penultimate NASCAR Cup Series win of his career in the spring, 2016 race when he bumped teammate Kyle Busch in Turn 4 on the final lap of the race. This backflip turned out to be his last, opting not to do one after his victory at Texas later in the year.

Photo by: Action Sports Photography

2. 2014: Clint Bowyer and 'Spingate' scandal

2. 2014: Clint Bowyer and 'Spingate' scandal
4/5

While Carl Edwards went on to win this race, Clint Bowyer's late-race spins with six laps to go will be remembered far more. NASCAR later determined that the spin was an effort to 'manipulate' the finish and playoffs, leading to a massive penalties and a huge fallout that inadvertently helped Martin Truex Jr. land the ride that he would later take to the 2017 MENCS title.

Photo by: Getty Images

1. 2008: Earnhardt vs. Busch

1. 2008: Earnhardt vs. Busch
5/5

In one of the most infamous run-ins in NASCAR history, Kyle Busch got underneath Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2008 battle for the win. Contact was made and Earnhardt went spinning. The incident had the grandstands going wild with Earnhardt famously saying after the race that Busch would need security leaving the track. However, it was Clint Bowyer who prevailed after the two collided, winning the race for RCR.

Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Richmond
Track Richmond International Raceway
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Kevin Harvick , Carl Edwards , Clint Bowyer , Joey Logano , Kyle Busch
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup RichmondNASCAR CupRichmondMore events