Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown
A final investigative report was issued on Friday by Gaston County
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
The house fired that claimed the life of Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, has been ruled accidental with the precise cause of the December 28 incident remaining unknown.
This is according to a final report in the aftermath of an investigation by the Gaston County Fire Services. The fire started in a bedroom but the report also stated that the heat source, type of material ignited and the cause of ignition were undetermined.
From a material standpoint, the fire caused an estimated $776,360 in property loss. The house was owned by Denny Hamlin and was constructed for his parents in 2015. Dennis was 75 years old. Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, continues to recover and was with the Hamlins in Florida for the Daytona 500.
