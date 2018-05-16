Global
Fans given chance to win custom Camaro SS and drive with Richard Petty

16/05/2018 02:49

Richard Petty and the online fundraising platform Omaze are offering one lucky fan the opportunity to win a customized Chevrolet Camaro SS and to get exclusive access to the 'King' himself, Richard Petty

Along with the car and a chance to drive with the NASCAR Hall of Famer, the grand-prize winner will be given a private tour of Petty's garage and the Petty Museum, a BBQ lunch with the man himself and an autographed hat.

“I am so excited for Petty’s Garage to build a custom Camaro SS with Omaze to benefit The Petty Family Foundation. This campaign has the ability to help local organizations in need, which is what our Foundation strives to achieve," said Petty.

 

Fans can enter for the chance to win by donating $10 or more at omaze.com/petty for their chance to win. The proceeds will benefit The Petty Family Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial support to organizations that help children and veterans.

The campaign ends on July 11, 2018 at 11:59pm PST.

