Fans can now wager on NASCAR races at Dover

NASCAR fans now have an option other than Las Vegas to place wagers on races and drivers.

Thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, the state of Delaware approved sports betting and on Tuesday Gov. John Carney placed the first bet, wagering $10 on a Major League Baseball game.

At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Race & Sports Book, gamblers can now place wagers on a wide variety of sports, including auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing/MMA, football, hockey and soccer.

The casino is located on the same property as Dover International Speedway, which hosts two weekends of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing each year.

When it comes to placing wagers on NASCAR events, there are multiple ways to bet on all Cup races, including winner-of-the-race plays, proposition wagers and futures wagering.

Xfinity Series lines are also offered. Truck Series lines will be available when the series returns to Dover in May 2019.

Betting lines at Dover are supplied by William Hill, the Delaware Lottery’s vendor for sports betting. Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is an agent of the Delaware Lottery.

“Sports betting, literally trackside, is a great addition to the excitement that is already being generated during our race weekends,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO.

“Our fans over the age of 21 can enjoy wagering on their favorite driver when they are here during the NASCAR playoff run this fall.”