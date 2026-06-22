Every Sonoma matchup for the $1 million in-season NASCAR bracket challenge

The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is back for the second consecutive year, taking place during the five-week summer run for TNT Sports. The bracket challenge places pairs of drivers against each other each week, with the final two facing off in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26.

Last year, it was the battle of the Tys with Ty Gibbs prevailing over upset Ty Dillon in the finals, securing the $1 million prize. The tournament has no impact on the championship, but as we saw last year, it will definitely impact how certain drivers race each other on track.

Round 1 takes place at the Sonoma Raceway road course, with the seeding based on the points standings following Pocono last weekend. Here's a look at each of the matchups:

In-Season Challenge Sonoma Matchups

Driver (Seed No.) vs. Driver (Seed No.) Tyler Reddick (No. 1) Alex Bowman (No. 32) Denny Hamlin (No. 2) Ty Dillon (No. 31) Ryan Blaney (No. 3) Josh Berry (No. 30) Chase Elliott (No. 4) Noah Gragson (No. 29) Ty Gibbs (No. 5) Austin Dillon (No. 28) Kyle Larson (No. 6) Riley Herbst (No. 27) Chris Buescher (No. 7) John Hunter Nemechek (No. 26) Daniel Suarez (No. 8) Todd Gilliland (No. 25) Carson Hocevar (No. 9) Zane Smith (No. 24) Christopher Bell (No. 10) Ross Chastain (No. 23) William Byron (No. 11) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 22) Chase Briscoe (No. 12) A.J. Allmendinger (No. 21) Bubba Wallace (No. 13) Michael McDowell (No. 20) Shane van Gisbergen (No. 14) Ryan Preece (No. 19) Erik Jones (No. 15) Joey Logano (No. 18) Austin Cindric (No. 16) Brad Keselowski (No. 17)