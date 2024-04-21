All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Talladega

Erik Jones transported to local hospital after head-on crash

Erik Jones took a violent hit in a surprising crash during the final stage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Nick DeGroot Jim Utter
Upd:
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Family Dollar Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

UPDATE (12:50 am ET): Following a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in Sunday's GEICO 500, Erik Jones was transported to UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. As of 11:30 p.m. CT, Jones was evaluated, released, and will return home to North Carolina this evening.

A group of seven Toyota Racing drivers were the first to hit pit road with 36 laps remaining, making their final green flag stop for fuel before the end of the race.

Tyler Reddick was leading the group in a single-file line when a bad push entering Turn 3 sent Jones head-on into the inside wall. His Legacy Motor Club teammate John-Hunter Nemechek was also involved.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin suffered significant damage in the crash, and only Nemechek was able to continue. Along with Reddick, only Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs escaped the melee.

The incident started when Nemechek got into the back of Wallace entering Turn 3 on lap 154 of 188. Wallace got into the right-rear of Jones, hooking him up into the wall. Nemechek could not avoid and his damaged No. 42 Toyota came back down the track, collecting Hamlin as well.

 

Jones complained about back pain on the radio, but was checked and released from the infield care center. 

"I'm a little sore, but I'll be alright," said Jones. "No. 23 (Wallace) was pushing ... we were pushing and shoving, I got sideways into (Turn) 3, tried to gather it up and got really hard into the wall. Hard hit, but I'm alright. If you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough."

However, he later returned to the infield care center after being initially released. The 27-year-old was the  transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. He has since been released.

Jones finished 35th in his first DNF of the 2024 season. He leaves Talladega 19th in the regular season standings. NASCAR is taking the damaged No. 43 car back to the R&D center in order to assess how well it handled the impact.

Christopher Bell was eliminated in an earlier incident, leaving just three of the original eight Toyotas still in the race.

The wreck was unfortunate for Toyota, but the caution also vaulted the remaining trio to the front of the field. Reddick ended up capturing the checkered flag in a chaotic finish that saw Corey LaJoie flip upside down. Michael McDowell was turned from the race lead after throwing a double block on Brad Keselowski.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three
Next article McDowell gets turned, Reddick escapes chaos with Talladega Cup win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Joe Nemechek
More from
Joe Nemechek
Nemechek takes emotional Truck win at Gateway

Nemechek takes emotional Truck win at Gateway

NASCAR Truck
Gateway
Nemechek takes emotional Truck win at Gateway
Both Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will attempt Truck race at Daytona

Both Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will attempt Truck race at Daytona

NASCAR Truck
Both Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will attempt Truck race at Daytona
The Nemecheks are holding their own in modern NASCAR

The Nemecheks are holding their own in modern NASCAR

NASCAR Truck
The Nemecheks are holding their own in modern NASCAR
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win

Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win

NASCAR Cup
Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win
Almirola hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville

Almirola hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville

NASCAR XFINITY
Martinsville
Almirola hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Latest news

FIA not at war with manufacturers over 2025 WRC technical rules

FIA not at war with manufacturers over 2025 WRC technical rules

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
FIA not at war with manufacturers over 2025 WRC technical rules
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes plans Miami F1 upgrades as Russell urges back-to-basics approach

Mercedes plans Miami F1 upgrades as Russell urges back-to-basics approach

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes plans Miami F1 upgrades as Russell urges back-to-basics approach
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global