Erik Jones' top-10 finish at Nashville "a good step"
Erik Jones provided one of Legacy Motor Club’s few on-track bright spots this season with a solid top-10 run Sunday at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
The organization, which is moving next year into the Toyota camp as a factory-backed team, has struggled with performance this season and lost driver Noah Gragson for one race due to injury.
Sunday, however, Jones provided LMC one of its most competitive outings of the year, running in the top-10 much of the 300-lap race and finished eighth.
It was just Jones’ third top-10 of the season and first since he was sixth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April.
“It was a good day. We had a good (car),” Jones said of his No. 43 Chevrolet. “We were able to run up towards the top-10 all day, so just need to build on that. If you can be up there and running competitively, it gives you something to work on.”
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Jones had shown speed during Friday’s practice session but ended up starting 23rd following Saturday’s qualifying session.
It didn’t take him long in the race to start moving toward the front and was in the top-10 by the end of Stage 2.
The last stage went caution-free, but Jones was able to stay in the top-10 thanks to a fast pit stop during the final round of green flag stops.
“Today was the first day in a while that I felt like we were in the ballpark and where we need to be, so that’s a good step. I’m proud of the effort, for sure,” Jones said after the race.
“We’re getting the cars better and where we want them to be, and hopefully just get them a little bit more moving forward.”
Gragson finished 26th in his first race back since suffering concussion-like symptoms as a result of a wreck at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway earlier this month.
“It was a smooth day,” Gragson said. “We brought the car home in one piece. A day like this is what we needed to build momentum on.”
Related video
NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington
NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington
Johnson: Legacy Motor Club "not where we wanted to be"
Johnson: Legacy Motor Club "not where we wanted to be" Johnson: Legacy Motor Club "not where we wanted to be"
Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win
Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win
Latest news
Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy
Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after family tragedy
Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking
Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking
NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"
NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant" NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.