NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series

shares
comments
By:

Erik Jones has signed for Richard Petty Motorsports to replace Bubba Wallace in the famed #43 car in 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

Jones has signed a multi-year driver agreement with the team, to drive the number made famous by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

“It is an incredible honor to have Richard Petty want you to drive for his race team and with the car number he made famous,” said Jones. “Richard Petty Motorsports has a rich history in the sport, but they are not resting on that history.

“They still have something to prove, and I have something to prove. We are both motivated to write a new chapter. I am proud to be a part of Richard Petty Motorsports.”

Petty collected 200 career premier series race victories, and for 192 of those, the race car was adorned with the iconic #43 on either side. Lee Petty also placed the #43 in victory lane. Following the Richard Petty 1992 Fan Appreciation Tour, the number was retired for two years before returning to the track with Wally Dallenbach Jr., and later John Andretti.

In 1995, Bobby Hamilton added his name to the history of the #43, and captured two wins for the team. In addition, Andretti (1999) and Aric Almirola (2014) each added their names to the list of winners in the #43.

Jones will now be entrusted with it, driving the team’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after losing his seat at Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of next season. He will be replaced in the #20 JGR Toyota by Christopher Bell.

Read Also:

“Erik is an exceptionally talented driver, and we are excited to have him join our team,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “At only 24-years old, Erik is part of NASCAR's next generation of stars. He has won races at every level in NASCAR he has competed in - including in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Erik is a proven winner and we look forward to providing him with the opportunity to add more wins to this already impressive resume.”

Jones has two wins, 33 top-five finishes and 62 top-10 finishes in 144 career starts in the series. In addition, the Byron, Mich., native collected two pole awards (Bristol, Las Vegas), and has led 645 laps throughout five years in the NASCAR Cup Series. Jones captured his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2018, and collected his second-career win on September 1, 2019 in the historic Southern 500 at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. This year, he kicked-off the NASCAR Cup Series season with a win in the Busch Clash, an annual invitation-only 75-lap exhibition race at the Daytona International Speedway.

Crew chief Jerry Baxter will continue to lead the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team in 2021 with Jones. It will be a reunion of sorts for Baxter and Jones, who have their connection through Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for three seasons.

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well

Previous article

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation

Latest news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

Trending

1
MotoGP

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

1h
3
World Superbike

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

4
Supercars

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

21m
5
Formula 1

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

3h

Latest news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series
NAS

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well
NAS

Joey Logano "has lived this story once" and it turned out well

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup
NAS

'Transformation' in Chase Briscoe leads to promotion to Cup

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
NAS

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NAS

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Latest videos

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021 00:38
NASCAR Cup
58m

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR 00:38
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR

Kyle Larson reinstated, eligible to race in 2021 07:34:52
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson reinstated, eligible to race in 2021

Logano: ‘You gotta want it, man!’ 07:34:31
NASCAR Cup

Logano: ‘You gotta want it, man!’

Harvick: ‘Joey’s a good blocker’ 07:34:33
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: ‘Joey’s a good blocker’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.