NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

shares
comments
Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 4:57 AM

Erik Jones’ solid run back into playoff contention was wiped out late Saturday night when his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed post-race inspection.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman

Jones – who finished 36th last weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener at Las Vegas – was originally credited with a fourth-place finish Saturday night at Richmond, part of a 1-2-3-4 finish by the JGR organization.

NASCAR said the No. 20 Toyota failed the optical scanning system, which measures the hard points on the car body. The car will be taken back to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord, N.C.

Jones’s disqualification is the first for a Cup team since NASCAR began its new policy before the start of the 2019 season that disqualifies race winners and others who fail at-track post-race inspection.

Read Also:

"There are fairly critical measurements on the rear-wheel alignment that have to be followed so there are any number of things that someone could do or not do to make it fail," said Cup series director Jay Fabian.

"We give a pretty strong allowance on what they can run pre-race and post-race and it crept out of that range.

"Rear-wheel steer and alignment is a critical factor in downforce and it's an aero benefit to get more skew in the rear so we keep those parameters pretty tight so everybody is racing with the same thing."

Four disqualifications have come in the Xfinity Series this season, including the race winner (Denny Hamlin) at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Truck series race winner Ross Chastain was disqualified from the June race at Iowa.

After the change to the series standings because of the disqualification, Jones now sits last among the 16 playoff drivers, 44 points behind the cutoff line.

That puts Jones in a very likely must-win situation in next week’s race at the Charlotte Roval if he is to have any hope of advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Next article
Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads

Previous article

Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Erik Jones
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 21 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 20 Sep
11:35
11:35
Final Practice Fri 20 Sep
13:35
13:35
Qualifying Fri 20 Sep
18:05
18:05
Race Sat 21 Sep
19:30
19:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

2
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

30m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

4
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

5
Super GT

Free Livestream: SUPER GT racing at Sugo

32m

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond
NAS

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads
NAS

Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads

Martin Truex Jr. first spins, then wins Richmond Cup race
NAS

Martin Truex Jr. first spins, then wins Richmond Cup race

Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 at Richmond; JGR sweeps top four
NAS

Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 at Richmond; JGR sweeps top four

Truex cruises to Stage 1 win at Richmond
NAS

Truex cruises to Stage 1 win at Richmond

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.