NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Practice report

Chase Elliott leads Kyle Busch in Martinsville Cup practice

Chase Elliott, the only Hendrick Motorsports driver without a win this season, was fastest in Friday’s practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Elliott, who is tied atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings, posted the fastest overall lap speed in both practice sessions (94.703 mph).

Kyle Busch ended up second (94.528 mph) and Bubba Wallace was third (94.500 mph). Rounding out the top-five were Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Larson had the fastest average speed (94.064 mph). The remainder of the top-five in that category were William Byron, Kyle Busch, Elliott and Bowman.

Group B

Elliott race to the top of the speed chart early in the second 20-minute session and led the way with an average lap speed of 94.703 mph.

Kyle Busch was second-fastest (94.528 mph) and Bowman was third (94.491 mph). Austin Cindric was fourth and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 in average laps speed in Group B were Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Justin Haley and Ross Chastain.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

After an initial problem to star the session, Wallace ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session.

Wallace locked up his left-front tire soon after taking to the track it didn’t cause any issue as he ended up the best of 18 cars with a lap at 94.500 mph.

“This new Next Gen car has totally re-vamped Martinsville,” Wallace said. “The guys did a really good job on this No. 23 Camry. We’ve got to execute all weekend.”

Bell and Larson ended up with identical lap speeds for second-fastest (94.420 mph). Byron was fourth-fastest and Tyler Reddick was fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Kurt Busch, A.J. Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

