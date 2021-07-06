Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"
NASCAR Cup / Road America Analysis

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too

By:

Following his victory Sunday at Road America, Chase Elliott made certain he savored the moment and NASCAR should, too.

Elliott had secured a win earlier this season, but it was a rain-shortened event at the Circuit of the Americas – not exactly the best circumstances under which to celebrate.

Sunday, however, in front of the largest crowd in the history of the iconic road course, Elliott pulled of a suspenseful burnout on the frontstretch in tight quarters then did another after his TV interview in Turn 5 with fans screaming for another.

The sport’s most popular driver whipping the fanbase into a frenzy seemed a fitting end to a tremendous weekend at Road America and the track’s first NASCAR Cup Series race in 65 years.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts celebrates his win

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts celebrates his win

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I got down there in (Turn5) for the interview, literally that place was packed. All these people are chanting 'burnout' at me. I wasn’t going to say no. So, I did,” Elliott said. “Blew the back tires off of it, then ran out of gas, had to have a push.

“The road to that first win (in 2018), the lessons learned along the way, one of them is you have to enjoy these moments. They’re way too hard to get. You don’t know if or when you’ll ever get another one.

“If the fans want a burnout, I’m going to give them a burnout. That’s what it’s going to be. We’ll take the extra time going down the road.”

A new tradition?

Given the success of the weekend, NASCAR should also enjoy the moment.

So far this season, NASCAR’s willingness to shake up its Cup schedule in 2021 has paid big dividends and its four new races held so far – at the Bristol Dirt Track, COTA, Nashville Superspeedway and now Road America – have been received very favorably.

After seeing the record crowds, electric atmosphere and stellar on-track competition over the weekend, there are likely many left wondering why it took so long to bring a Cup race back to Road America.

It’s a legitimate question.

More than anything this year, it has become clear NASCAR is being rewarded for trying new things.

It shouldn’t be a surprise as the Cup schedule had become all-too predictable over the last decade and even the addition of new tracks like Kansas, Chicagoland and Kentucky tapped new markets but did little to add to the racing product.

Every schedule idea is not going to be as successful as a COTA, Nashville or Road America and that’s to be expected, too.

Daytona's 400 miler

There are still some fans complaining NASCAR abandoned its long tradition of competing at Daytona on July 4 weekend.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, professional sports was having difficulty finding ways to attract viewers not only to a TV broadcast, but more importantly, to attend events in person.

Fans’ time is valuable and they want a payoff comparable to their financial investment. They also expect to have the same amenities they enjoy at home (working cell service, wireless, etc.) when then attend sporting events.

These issues as well as attracting new fans and its commitment to inclusion and diversity are all being addressed by NASCAR. They aren’t new, but perhaps NASCAR’s engagement seems a little more authentic.

This past weekend we saw NASCAR at its best – providing a fun and entertaining sports product in a dynamic environment.

Like Elliott said, enjoy the moment NASCAR – they don’t come around that often.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

Previous article

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

6 h
2
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

14 h
3
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

3 h
4
Formula 1

The upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

3 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to F1 Turn 1 track limits in Austria

1 h
Latest news
Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too

3m
Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"
NAS

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

Jul 5, 2021
Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America
Video Inside
NAS

Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America

Jul 4, 2021
Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America
Video Inside
NAS

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Jul 4, 2021
Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
SCR

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

Jul 4, 2021
Latest videos
Recap: Road America rewards Chase Elliott, humbles others 01:56
NASCAR Cup
Jul 5, 2021

Recap: Road America rewards Chase Elliott, humbles others

Christopher Bell scores a runner-up finish at Road America 01:17
NASCAR Cup
Jul 4, 2021

Christopher Bell scores a runner-up finish at Road America

Chase Elliott back on top at Road America 02:35
NASCAR Cup
Jul 4, 2021

Chase Elliott back on top at Road America

Chase Elliott wins by learning on the fly at Road America 02:56
NASCAR Cup
Jul 4, 2021

Chase Elliott wins by learning on the fly at Road America

William Byron wins the Busch Pole at Road America 01:14
NASCAR Cup
Jul 4, 2021

William Byron wins the Busch Pole at Road America

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor" Road America
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Chase Elliott More from
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600 Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Trending Today

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

The upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK
National National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to F1 Turn 1 track limits in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to F1 Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain says pair of Ganassi top-10s "a calming factor"

Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bell: "There's more to come" after second at Road America

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.