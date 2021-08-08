Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Breaking news

Elliott and Bell penalized, crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

By:
Co-author:
Jim Utter

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell have been assessed L1 penalties after failing pre-race technical inspection multiple times at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott and Bell penalized, crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

Both team will be starting from the rear of the field, be docked 10 driver and owner points and fined $25,000.

Elliott, who is trying to win three consecutive races at The Glen, was set to start 11th before the penalty. Bell was going to line up seventh on the grid.

Additionally, crew chiefs Adam Stevens (Bell) and Alan Gustafson (Elliott) have been ejected from the race track immediately.

Per the team, parts from the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet were confiscated by NASCAR. The car passed on its third attempt. The issue with both cars involved the rear window air deflector.

NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead

NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead
