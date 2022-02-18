Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Chris Buescher completes RFK sweep of Daytona Duels Next / Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Results

Duels at Daytona complete race results: RFK sweeps

The Duels at Daytona set the starting lineup for the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Listen to this article

In Duel #1, The Money Team Racing's Kaz Grala beat J.J. Yeley to lock himself into the 500.

Brad Keselowski took the race win for RFK Racing ahead of a quartet of Fords.

Read Also:

Duel #1 Results

Pos. Driver Team
1 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske
3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
4 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
6 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports
7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
9 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing
10 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing
11 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
13 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
14 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports
15 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
16 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing
18 Kaz Grala The Money Team Racing
19 JJ Yeley MBM Motorsports
20 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
21 Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports

The second Duel ended in a last-lap crash when Joey Logano attempted to block Chris Buescher in the battle for the win and contact was made. Logano slammed the outside wall and collected Harrison Burton.

Buescher's victory meant a sweep of the Duel races for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Greg Biffle claimed the 40th and final spot in the Daytona 500 grid, eliminating MBM Motorsports' Timmy Hill from the race.

Read Also:

Duel #2 Results

Pos. Driver Team
1 Chris Buescher RFK Racing
2 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
3 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
9 Joey Logano Team Penske
10 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
12 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports
13 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team
14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing
17 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing
18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
19 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
21 Jacques Villeneuve Team Hezeberg
shares
comments

Related video

Chris Buescher completes RFK sweep of Daytona Duels
Previous article

Chris Buescher completes RFK sweep of Daytona Duels
Next article

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"
Load comments

Latest news

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano admits fault, calls Duel crash a "dumb mistake"

Duels at Daytona complete race results: RFK sweeps
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Duels at Daytona complete race results: RFK sweeps

Chris Buescher completes RFK sweep of Daytona Duels
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chris Buescher completes RFK sweep of Daytona Duels

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
4 h
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.