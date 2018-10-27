President Trump says Brian France "is going to be in great shape"

France was arrested on Aug. 5 in New York State and the next day took an indefinite leave of absence. NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France immediately assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.

Jim France has remained in that position since the incident.

During a political rally Friday night to support local Republican Party candidates in North Carolina, Trump talked about France and NASCAR fans.

“We love – you know what I am talking about – the France family and Brian France. We love you, Brian. Brian, get in there Brian,” Trump said. “Brian is going to be in great shape. Brian is a tough winner.

“That whole France family, they are pretty good. That’s like owning the entire NFL, you know that right? What a great thing. We love NASCAR. We love the drivers.”

A transcript of Trump’s remarks was provided to Motorsport.com by KickinTheTires.net, which had a representative attend the rally.

On Saturday, NASCAR declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.

France made a personal endorsement of Trump prior to the November 2016 presidential election and said at the time, “I have known Donald and his family for many years, and it is through this connection that I offered my support.”

In September, France pled not guilty to charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

France’s next court date is Nov. 2.