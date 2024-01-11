Dollar Tree and Family Dollar partner with Legacy Motor Club
Legacy Motor Club has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
The team, co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, recently added AdventHealth as a sponsor well.
Dollar Tree/Family Dollar will be featured in some capacity in all races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, running select races as the primary sponsor for John-Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.
They will also back Johnson and the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway on April 28, Kansas Speedway on September 29 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20. Johnson's 2024 schedule is now up to six races. He's already announced plans to compete at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14, Kansas Speedway on May 5, and the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26. Those races will be backed by AdventHealth.
“We are thrilled to sponsor Legacy Motor Club and spotlight our brands to fans of the exhilarating and high-octane sport of NASCAR,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer for Dollar Tree. “Watching Dollar Tree and Family Dollar take off into one of the most-watched sports in the country is a great start to the year.”
Family Dollar’s Chief Merchandising Officer Larry Gatta added: “We have an incredible opportunity to reach our existing customers, and with this sponsorship an even greater platform to attract new shoppers to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar – which is exciting for our vendor partners and associates.”
LMC has been making significant changes in recent months, adding Nemechek to its driver lineup and moving from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2024 season. Industry veteran Cal Wells III was named CEO last summer, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth later joined as the team's competition advisor.
