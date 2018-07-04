DJ Kennington returns to Daytona with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Kennington is one of just seven Canadian drivers to make at least two starts in the Daytona 500 at the most famous track in NASCAR and returns for his second consecutive July 400-mile race.

“We’re fortunate to have our original combination of sponsors, as well as D.J., with us for Daytona,” said Marty Gaunt, GBR team owner. “We started our program with restrictor plate racing and with Lordco and Castrol on our Toyota Camry. We’ve improved our result with every restrictor plate start, and we hope that trend continues.”

Spanning three events and dating back to 2017, Kennington and GBR scored better finishes in each subsequent restrictor-plate start. Their 20th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April served as a program best.

The combination of Kennington and crew chief Mark Hillman remain intact for the upcoming Daytona race weekend.

“We keep gaining speed with every restrictor plate race and had a good day at Talladega last time out,” said Kennington. “It’s great to have Lordco and Castrol back on board. I can’t wait to get to Daytona and get back behind the wheel of the GBR Toyota Camry.”

It’s already been a busy season for Kennington who’s made six Cup starts so far and has competed in all three Pinty’s Series events in Canada.

The St. Thomas, Ontario, native sits sixth in the points standings in his home country finishing in the top-10 in all three races held so far this season.