Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
Previous / Logano holds off Stenhouse in OT for Bristol Dirt Track win
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

By:

Monday’s first dirt race in the NASCAR Cup Series in more the 50 years wasn’t over yet when news arrived there would be another.

Late during the rain-delayed race, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway issued a news release and the track’s executive vice president and general manager, Jerry Caldwell, announced over the public address system that the track’s spring Cup weekend in 2022 would once again feature dirt racing.

“There has been so much buzz and excitement around the inaugural Food City Dirt Race weekend that with NASCAR’s blessing, we are thrilled to announce that we will be bringing back dirt in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series spring schedule,” Caldwell said in a statement.

“The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a ‘must-see’ event every season.”

Read Also:

While rain marred much of the weekend, the Truck and Cup races themselves – which were both held on Monday – were generally considered a success.

Bristol had sold out of tickets for both races under current socially-distance guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, felt the series and track were able to pull off a successful event despite the weather pitfalls.

“We certainly learned a lot of things throughout the week that we can apply as we go forward in 2022. All in all, I would give it a ‘thumbs up’ with things to learn. The fans had asked us for years to look for innovation around the schedule and, in fact, we’ve been taken to task for not making some moves and we’ve been bold and aggressive this year,” he said.

“We never go into something thinking it’s going to be a ‘one-off’. Our hope was this would be a success and something we could repeat and become a staple of the schedule going forward.

“We fully intend to be back in 2022 and beyond and put on some great racing.”

O’Donnell said it was too soon to know whether the weekend would feature Cup and Trucks like this year or if additional series would be added to the weekend’s lineup next year.

Logano, the winner of Monday’s race, said he was looking forward to returning to Bristol to run the event again next year.

“When they announced this race, I thought it was going to be a sellout. I do think it will be a sellout once we're able to have full capacity back at these race tracks,” Logano said. “This is a crazy show. Being able to look at Bristol with dirt on it, everyone wants to see that in person.

“Kudos to Bristol, Marcus Smith, those guys, to really come together and put on an event. That’s what it is, it’s an event. It’s a crazy, amazing event that they’re able to put on. They should be proud of themselves.

“This is a big risk, really big risk, that I know not many teams were behind. It worked out well, so congratulations.”

