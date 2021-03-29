Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
89 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
151 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
159 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
165 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
172 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
201 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
222 days
Bristol dirt NASCAR Cup, Truck races postponed until Monday
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

By:

Entering the first NASCAR Cup Series dirt race in over 50 years, two names were considered favorites above the rest.

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Busch Light
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Busch Light
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Irwin Trade Strong

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Both have already won this year and are dirt racing experts.

Larson was forced to start from the rear of the field due to an engine change, but quickly charged through the pack. Bell also made his way forward, entering the top-five.

But just over 50 laps into the race, Bell lost traction and spun. The car directly behind happened to be Larson and the two came together, collecting Ross Chastain.

Both Bell and Chastain were done, but Larson limped on. Now two laps down, he finds himself running 30th halfway through the event.

 

“I was just trying to run the water in under yellow," explained Bell after being released from the infield care center. "I knew it was a little bit slick, but I felt like I could go up there and make some time and I kind of entered shallow underneath of it and tried to pick it up on exit and it was just really greasy up there. I hate it for all of our partners – IRWIN Tools, PristineAuction.com, Toyota, TRD. That was a lot of fun, being able to be out there for that first run was really cool and hate it that I can’t be out there longer.”

There were several incidents in the early laps of the historic event, resulting in a brief red flag and eliminating several contenders.

comments

