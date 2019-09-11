NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Interview

DiBenedetto: Joining Wood Brothers is "unbelievable"

shares
comments
DiBenedetto: Joining Wood Brothers is "unbelievable"
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 10:19 PM

Matt DiBenedetto has insisted all season one of the biggest ways to gain interest from team owners in NASCAR is by earning the respect and notice from fellow competitors. 

Matt DiBenedetto at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Brendan Gaughan, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Oil Distributing / South Point Hotel & Casino, Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Dutch Boy and Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Anest Iwata Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Knauf
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore and Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Knauf
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

DiBenedetto’s latest opportunity in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is an excellent example.

Once veteran Paul Menard decided this summer he was going to step away from fulltime competition at the end of the year, Wood Brothers Racing asked him for his thoughts on a replacement. His answer: “Call Matt.”

Team president Eddie Wood did just that, which resulted in Tuesday’s announcement that DiBenedetto would take over the driving duties for the iconic No. 21 Ford in 2020.

“It all came together really quick and it’s just amazing how things turn,” DiBenedetto, 28, said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but one thing I’ve always said is a priority of mine is gaining respect of other drivers and veterans like Paul because they can be your best ally and a huge influence on your entire career.

“Paul is not only making a big decision for his life and career, but he’s impacting my entire life, family, and everything I’ve worked for my whole life. ‘Thank you’ for stuff like that can never be enough.”

Once again, DiBenedetto is moving to a team with a one-year contract but if the opportunity he can continue the progress he’s made this season with Leavine Family Racing, he believes he’ll have a long career in the Cup series.

So far this season, DiBenedetto has already set a new career-best finish three times, most recently with his runner-up finish last month at Bristol, Tenn.

Read Also:

“It’s been a dream of mine to drive for one of the legendary teams in NASCAR. This is going to be unbelievable; it’s surreal,” DiBenedetto said. “It’s amazing to have this opportunity, this year driving for LFR to showcase what we can do and elevate me and give me the opportunity to come over here and drive for the Wood Brothers.”

The Wood Brothers plan to continue their alliance with Team Penske, which DiBenedetto said “absolutely” makes this ride the best opportunity of his career thus far.

“It’s taken every single person and every team to get me here. It’s been a step-by-step process. Coming from when I first got in the Cup Series in 2015 at BK Racing and then moving to Go Fas Racing, they’re still friends and like family to me,” he said. “Then elevating to LFR and keep climbing that ladder has taken everyone believing in me. 

“Yeah, this is the most incredible opportunity of my whole life, not only from a performance standpoint but just being able to drive for such a legendary team and a family I’ve had so much respect that has always treated me like gold.”

Read Also:

Johnson: Open-wheel in plans, but not done with NASCAR

Johnson: Open-wheel in plans, but not done with NASCAR
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

