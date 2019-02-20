Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin visits New York after winning 500

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin visits New York after winning 500
1h ago

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin spent the day in New York City for the annual NASCAR Media Tour to celebrate his victory in the season-opening race.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express wins his second Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Christopher Gabehart and Coach Joe Gibbs at the Daytona 500 Champions breakfast and car induction
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express wins his second Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express celebrates in victory lane, Christopher Gabehart

Hamlin, who outlasted teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones to score his first NASCAR Cup Series win since 2017, became the 12th driver to win multiple Daytona 500’s in the 62-year history of the event.

One of the first stops of the day was to the set of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” where Hamlin talked about the fiery crash that occurred towards the end of the race, the prophetic note he letter he wrote as a kid predicting his win, and dedicating his win to his coach Joe Gibbs’ late son JD Gibbs.

Next article
Gallery: 2019 Daytona 500 in pictures

Previous article

Gallery: 2019 Daytona 500 in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing

Red zone: trending stories

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

5h ago
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car "feels different" to last year's

Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes Article
Formula 1

Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes

Latest videos
Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500 08:02
NASCAR Cup

Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2019
17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash 02:17
NASCAR Cup

17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash

Feb 12, 2019

News in depth
Denny Hamlin visits New York after winning 500
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin visits New York after winning 500

Gallery: 2019 Daytona 500 in pictures
NASCAR Cup

Gallery: 2019 Daytona 500 in pictures

Goodyear debuts new tire combo with aero package at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup

Goodyear debuts new tire combo with aero package at Atlanta

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.