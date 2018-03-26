Denny Hamlin takes Stage 1 win at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin used a three-wide move to maintain his lead on the final lap and claimed the Stage victory.

Brad Keselowski ended up second, Ryan Blaney third, Kyle Busch fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five in the 130-lap segment.

"The track had some color to it for sure (from the Truck race). Probably right about 4 p.m. it will take a swing and I hope we'll be prepared for it," Hamlin said during the break.

Also collecting stage points were Kevin Harvick, A.J. Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson.

The free pass went to Jamie McMurray when the stage break caution was displayed.

During the break, track officials opened the infield gate to allow an ambulance to transport a member of Chris Buescher’s pit crew to be taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Truex, who started from the pole when qualifying was canceled on Friday, remained out front for four laps until Kyle Busch cut to the inside and took over the top spot on Lap 5.

On Lap 21, Hamlin moved into the runner-up position as Truex dropped to third. Hamlin got around Bush to take the lead on Lap 27.

The first caution of the race was displayed on Lap 51 – a competition caution called by NASCAR. Hamlin was the first off pit road and held on the lead on the restart on Lap 56.

During the stops, Darrell Wallace Jr., Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola were all flagged for speeding on pit road.

With 50 laps remaining in the stage, Hamlin continued to lead the way followed by Kyle Busch and Keselowski.

On Lap 87, Keselowski moved into the runner-up position behind Hamlin.

Three cars started the race from the rear of the field – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for moving to backup car, Gray Gaulding for failing pre-race inspection three times and Michael McDowell for unapproved adjustments during impound.