Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix

Adelaide set to host the 2027 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, unveils layout

MotoGP
MotoGP
Adelaide set to host the 2027 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, unveils layout

Fernando Alonso sure "everything can be fixed" on Aston Martin AMR26, but it will take time

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Fernando Alonso sure "everything can be fixed" on Aston Martin AMR26, but it will take time

Sebastian Vettel teases future Le Mans team-up with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Sebastian Vettel teases future Le Mans team-up with Max Verstappen

Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

It's an 80-20 situation in hindsight

Published:
Big one strikes at Daytona: Todd Gilliland, Justin Allgaier, and Denny Hamlin involved

Big one strikes at Daytona: Todd Gilliland, Justin Allgaier, and Denny Hamlin involved

Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of Justin Allgaier blocking Denny Hamlin from the lead and triggering 'The Big One' in the 68th Daytona 500, the JR Motorsports driver took ‘100 percent’ of the blame but the Joe Gibbs Racing contender conceded his share a day later.

The crash took place approaching the end of the second stage and collected 20 cars on Lap 124. Allgaier left about enough space for a car to fit between him and the wall so Hamlin took the run to the outside.

 

Allgaier shaded right and they both ended up in the wall with the field piling in behind them. Hamlin addressed the incident on Monday during his Actions Detrimental podcast season premier.

“Allgaier took 100 percent of the blame; I’ll take 20 of it,” Hamlin said. “I’ll take 20 of it because it was an aggressive move, but it’s coming at the end of the stage. He’s gotta know I’m gonna be aggressive, like, I’m gonna take every run I’m gonna get at the end of a stage because stage points do matter to me. I established very early I wanted to be in the top. It’s why once I cleared the bottom lane, I went right to the top. That’s where I wanted to be to end the stage. I was coming with such a massive run… I made up my mind probably 100 yards or so before I actually went high, I said, ‘I’m going to the outside no matter what,’ because I knew where he had run on the top before that, so I’d knew there’d be enough space.

“It was enough space, obviously, if he didn’t move up, I had outside position, but it probably happened so quickly that it caught him off guard. So, for me, I think my 20 percent is that he probably didn’t have a whole lot of time to react or see that was coming, therefore was late to react to it.”

Hindsight being 20/20, Hamlin would have approached that moment differently.

“Had I had it to do all over again, I would have stayed on (Allgaier),” Hamlin said. “We were running 10 mph faster than him at the time because of the push I got. If I go into the tri-oval and check-up for him, does (Ryan Blaney) just plow into the back of me? Probably not because he’s got a good spotter, he’s good driver, so they can know and plan for that kind of stuff, but it would have caused a huge domino effect had I checked up and not taken it.

“Or I could have just gone to the bottom and probably cleared him with the speed differential that I had. … Again, doing it all over again, had I known what the result was going to be, I would have just stayed in line there for a few more laps.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day

Top Comments

More from
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has a Daytona 500 fuel saving pitch that involves The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin has a Daytona 500 fuel saving pitch that involves The Clash

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing

No, Chase Briscoe hasn’t taken to the bald look too … yet

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
No, Chase Briscoe hasn’t taken to the bald look too … yet

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Denny Hamlin reinjured repaired shoulder amidst difficult winter

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Denny Hamlin reinjured repaired shoulder amidst difficult winter

Latest news

Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix

Adelaide set to host the 2027 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, unveils layout

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Adelaide set to host the 2027 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, unveils layout