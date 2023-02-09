Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”
NASCAR racing star and team co-owner Denny Hamlin says the “crazy” racing in Sunday’s NASCAR Clash at the LA Coliseum was borderline in terms of a sporting spectacle.
Speaking in the first episode this week of his new podcast, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, he questioned the wisdom of running so many cars on the temporary short track, which has been the non-championship NASCAR Cup Series curtain-raiser for the past two seasons.
The Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, usually plays host to College Football, soccer games and music concerts. For the second consecutive season, the NASCAR Bud Light Clash took place on a made-from-scratch, ¼-mile asphalt oval.
The 150-lap main event ended up with 16 cautions, with all but one involving at least two cars. His former teammate Kyle Busch labelled the race a “disaster” due to the “disrespect from everybody of just driving through each other”, and Hamlin used his new podcast to concur.
“The race was so crazy,” said Hamlin. “It’s such a different race when you’re running up front than you’re running in the back. Once I got spun back there, it’s awful. It’s the worst racing, it’s not even racing really, you’re just kind of bumping the car in front of you.
“It just takes one person, two rows back, to just get pissed at somebody and they just drive in and blatantly take out that person, but if that person doesn’t spin it’s the car in front that spins.
“I’m looking around after the race, and I don’t know who to be mad at. All the people got taken out – nobody was fighting! You don’t even know who was responsible.”
The Busch Clash at the LA Coliseum
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
NASCAR started 27 cars in this year’s event, four more than in the inaugural race in 2022, and Hamlin believes that was too many for the tight confines, and ruled out any talk of a full-points race at the track in future.
“We’re running the fine line between entertainment and racing at The Clash now,” he said. “Is this going to go to a regular-season points race? I agree with [Joey] Logano; there’s no way you can put 36 cars on that track, it’s impossible.
“I think you’d have better racing at that track, keep it The Clash, and stop inviting everybody to the party. If you win a pole, like [they] used to, you get in The Clash, if you don’t, you don’t show up.
“We saw in the heats and the last-chance qualifiers, we didn’t have those crazy problems because we only had 10 cars in each. Spread us out, it might not provide the boxing entertainment, but I’m wondering if the juice is still worth the squeeze on this thing.”
Atmosphere
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hamlin did applaud NASCAR’s promotional efforts as well as the pre- and mid-race music performances by award-winning recording artists Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa, and believes it’s achieving its aims of reaching out to a new demographic.
“The vibe from what I heard was amazing with the concerts and all,” he added. “The crowd was getting into it, and you can tell this is a new crowd, I think 40 percent are new fans, so I think it’s accomplishing a lot of the goals that NASCAR is wanting it to do.
“I honestly think we’re heading in a good direction but we’ve got to be careful with the fine line of getting to… [a] demolition derby.”
Related video
Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024
Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing
Latest news
Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing
Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing
Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium”
Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium” Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium”
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5
WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5 WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.