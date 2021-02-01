Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

shares
comments
Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
By:

Joe Gibbs Racing has extended its agreement with driver Denny Hamlin and FedEx in a new multi-year deal.

Hamlin has spent the entirety of his NASCAR Cup Series career with JGR, dating back to 2005. The relationship with FedEx goes back just as long. Together, they have won 44 races, including three Daytona 500s.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

The Chesterfield, Virginia native is coming off a seven-win season in 2020 and is the defending Daytona 500 champion. The 40-year-old is also the co-owner of the all new 23XI Racing team alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. His impressive career includes victories across all three national divisions, totaling 63 wins.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

Related video

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

Previous article

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

BMW can be "proud" of third against Corvette - Wittmann
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW can be "proud" of third against Corvette - Wittmann

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

Cost cap "mandatory" for McLaren to join Formula E
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cost cap "mandatory" for McLaren to join Formula E

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Breaking news

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why are Formula 1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19?

5h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

8h
3
IMSA

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

17h
4
IMSA

BMW can be "proud" of third against Corvette - Wittmann

6h
5
Formula 1

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

6h

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

NASCAR Cup
22m
Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

NASCAR Cup
Jan 28, 2021
eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

Esports
Jan 26, 2021
Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

NASCAR Cup
Jan 26, 2021
Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Latest videos

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain 02:22
NASCAR Cup
15m

Kurt Busch returns to Chip Ganassi Racing with new teammate Ross Chastain

Can DiBenedetto deliver the Wood Brothers win No. 100? 08:21:22
NASCAR Cup
Jan 29, 2021

Can DiBenedetto deliver the Wood Brothers win No. 100?

RCR looks to build on 2020 with Dillon and Reddick playoff push 08:21:35
NASCAR Cup
Jan 29, 2021

RCR looks to build on 2020 with Dillon and Reddick playoff push

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports? 08:19:55
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.