Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns

Daytona International Speedway has paved over a grass area on its backstretch where the violent wreck of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece launched last August.

The newly paved area – which focused on the entrance to bus stop used in the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course layout – was completed in time for an IMSA test this week at the track.

“The paving project was a result of collaboration between DIS, NASCAR, and drivers to ensure the racing integrity of the chicane is preserved for all sanctioning bodies who race at DIS, while also recognizing safety is a constantly evolving process at our tracks,” said a statement provided to Motorsport.com.

 

According to a NASCAR spokesperson, the paved area begins in the area to drivers’ left on the backstretch from where the grass began entering the chicane to the exit of the chicane.

The “island” and grass at the chicane exit remain.

During the August Cup race, as the field exited Turn 2 on lap 156 of the scheduled 160-lap race, the driver Erik Jones appeared to turn Preece’s No. 41 Ford, which darted across the track and collected the No. 14 Ford of his Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Chase Briscoe.

Preece’s No. 41 Ford slid on the grass island and asphalt near the entrance of the chicane used on the road course, then onto the larger grass area on the backstretch, where the car went airborne. The car flipped nearly a dozen times before coming to a violent stop on its wheels.

Preece was held in a local hospital overnight for observation but released the next day and raced the following weekend.

Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang wrecks

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang wrecks

In the weeks following the accident, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, said removal of the grass around the area of Preece’s accident was under consideration.

In recent years, several drivers have advocated the removal of grass areas at tracks close to the racing surface which they contend contribute to violent wrecks.

Several tracks have removed grass areas while Charlotte Motor Speedway changed its frontstretch grass areas to a form of artificial turf.

