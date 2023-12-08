Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns
Daytona International Speedway has paved over a grass area on its backstretch where the violent wreck of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece launched last August.
The newly paved area – which focused on the entrance to bus stop used in the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course layout – was completed in time for an IMSA test this week at the track.
“The paving project was a result of collaboration between DIS, NASCAR, and drivers to ensure the racing integrity of the chicane is preserved for all sanctioning bodies who race at DIS, while also recognizing safety is a constantly evolving process at our tracks,” said a statement provided to Motorsport.com.
According to a NASCAR spokesperson, the paved area begins in the area to drivers’ left on the backstretch from where the grass began entering the chicane to the exit of the chicane.
The “island” and grass at the chicane exit remain.
During the August Cup race, as the field exited Turn 2 on lap 156 of the scheduled 160-lap race, the driver Erik Jones appeared to turn Preece’s No. 41 Ford, which darted across the track and collected the No. 14 Ford of his Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Chase Briscoe.
Preece’s No. 41 Ford slid on the grass island and asphalt near the entrance of the chicane used on the road course, then onto the larger grass area on the backstretch, where the car went airborne. The car flipped nearly a dozen times before coming to a violent stop on its wheels.
Preece was held in a local hospital overnight for observation but released the next day and raced the following weekend.
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang wrecks
In the weeks following the accident, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, said removal of the grass around the area of Preece’s accident was under consideration.
In recent years, several drivers have advocated the removal of grass areas at tracks close to the racing surface which they contend contribute to violent wrecks.
Several tracks have removed grass areas while Charlotte Motor Speedway changed its frontstretch grass areas to a form of artificial turf.
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes
Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes
Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot
Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot
Latest news
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963 Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963
Petty family member Thad Moffitt joins NASCAR Truck Series in 2024
Petty family member Thad Moffitt joins NASCAR Truck Series in 2024 Petty family member Thad Moffitt joins NASCAR Truck Series in 2024
Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams?
Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams? Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams?
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.