Daytona 500: Wreck ends Stage 1 with Kurt Busch out front

Kurt Busch won the first stage of 2018 as a melee occurred behind him in Turn 3 coming to Lap 60 of the Daytona 500.

For Busch, it was his first career stage win. He led 14 laps en route to the segment victory.

Stage-ending wreck

Alex Bowman finished second followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Paul Menard.

Stenhouse who was attempting to block Blaney got loose and Erik Jones, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Dillon and Larson were collected in the process.

Bowman led the field to green for the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin shot out to the lead on Lap 1 with Blaney in tow on the inside lane. Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and David Gilliland started from the rear of the field prior to the start.

By the second lap the field was three-wide with Keselowski and Johnson moving into the top 30 and Wallace bringing the No. 43 Chevy from seventh to second. After four laps, Keselowski broke into the top 20.

After five laps, all three manufacturers were represented up front with Hamlin in the lead followed by Wallace and Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch and Blaney rounded out the top-five. The top-six cars separated themselves in a single-file line seven laps in with Newman moving to fifth followed by David Ragan and Blaney.

The first caution was ignited by Corey LaJoie, who blew up on the backstretch on Lap 9. Hamlin maintained the lead followed by Wallace, Stenhouse, Kurt Busch, Newman, Blaney, Ragan, Elliott, Bowman and Logano. Bayne, Jones, Truex, Kyle Busch, Kahne, Ty Dillon, Keselowski, Paul Menard, Suarez and Johnson rounded out the top 20.

Hamlin penalty

The front-runners pitted with Kyle Larson remaining on the track. Hamlin received a penalty for pitting outside of the box. Bayne’s team was busted for going over the wall too soon and Michael McDowell was too fast on pit road. Hamlin restarted 39th, one lap down.

“God, that’s a harsh penalty,” Hamlin told his team.

The race restarted on Lap 12 with Kurt Busch at the point followed by Stenhouse, Wallace, Newman, Bowman, Elliott, Jones, Logano, Truex, Kyle Busch, Ragan, Kahne, Keselowski, Suarez and Blaney.

Bowman regained the lead on Lap 15 followed by Busch, Jones, Wallace, Stenhouse, Kyle Busch, Logano, Kahne, Newman and Truex.

Kahne was forced out of the pack by Suarez coming off of Turn 4 and was pushed down pit road. He dropped to 37th.

One-third through the stage, Bowman held the point followed by Jones, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Stenhouse, Truex, Logano, Menard, Harvick and Wallace.

Jones grabbed the lead from Bowman entering Turn 3 on Lap 23. Stenhouse moved up to second followed by Logano, Bowman, Harvick, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Suarez, Truex and Blaney. After 27 laps, the top 20 drivers ran single file. Kyle Busch tired the inside line on the next lap and dropped to fifth.

Kyle Busch's tire drama

On Lap 29, Kyle Busch pitted with a left-rear flat tire.

“Left sides only,” the No. 18 team said.

Jones led the halfway point of the first stage followed by Stenhouse, Logano, Harvick, Suarez, Blaney, Kurt Busch, Johnson, Bowman and Keselowski. Thirty-six drivers remained on the lead lap as the No. 18 dropped to 38th.

Stenhouse cruised to the lead on Lap 34 with Logano in tow. Jones, Harvick, Suarez, Johnson, Blaney, Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Elliott completed the top 10.

By Lap 40, Stenhouse led a four-car breakaway with Logano, Harvick and Johnson. Jones caught the leaders and brought Elliott, Kurt Busch, Suarez, Keselowski and Menard with him. Elliott moved up to second behind Stenhouse on Lap 44, then took the lead off of Turn 4 with a push from Logano.

Logano returned to second followed by Stenhouse, Jones, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Suarez, Blaney, Larson and Johnson with 15 laps remaining in the segment. Logano moved to the point off of Turn 2 on Lap 47 but Elliott retained the lead off of Turn 4 and coming to the line. Logano was scored the leader on Lap 49 as he held the high line.

The second caution came out when Kyle Busch spun off of Turn 3 on Lap 50. Jamie McMurray and DJ Kennington also received damage.

Logano pitted from the lead on Lap 51 followed by Harvick, Larson, Keselowski Blaney, Bowman, Wallace, Byron, Bayne, and Menard. Aric Almirola, Brendan Gaughan, Ragan and DiBenedetto also pitted.

Kurt Busch resumed the lead followed by Elliott, Jones, Stenhouse, Suarez, Johnson Truex, McDowell, Newman, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon—all who stayed out. Logano was the first driver to pit and restart 12th.

The race returned to green on Lap 56 with 33 cars on the lead lap. Busch held the point with a push from Jones and Elliott on the outside. Logano pit on Lap 58. With one lap remaining in the stage, Busch led followed by Stenhouse and Blaney.