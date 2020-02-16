Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers
President Trump got to start the engines for the Daytona 500, but not much more of it ended up completed on Sunday.
Following two lengthy rain delays and only 20 of 200 laps completed, NASCAR finally called off the event around 6:50 p.m. ET.
The race has been rescheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Monday and will be shown live on Fox.
NASCAR was able to complete all its pre-race pageantry, including a brief speech from President Trump, his command to start engines and a lap around the track in the presidential limo.
But just as the race was set to begin, rain caused the cars to be immediately sent to pit road.
The race actually took the green flag at about 4:20 p.m. ET. Pole-winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the first 20 laps until rain brought a quick halt.
The track never got dried to restart before very heavy rains – part of a large front – set it before 7 p.m.
After returning to the infield and the cars were preparing to take the green flag for the first time, Trump cut into the NASCAR channel with a message to all the drivers, “Drivers: this is President Trump; it was an honor to open the Daytona 500. Have a phenomenal day, a great race, be safe.
“God Bless you, we love you.”
Air Force One at Daytona
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Current Running Order
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Joey Logano
3. Aric Almirola
4. Ryan Newman
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Brad Keselowski
7. William Byron
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Ty Dillon
10. Timmy Hill
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona 500
|Author
|Jim Utter
Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
13:35
13:35
|
|Second Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
15:00
15:00
|
|Qualifying
|
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
|
12:00
12:00
|
|Duel 1
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
19:00
19:00
|
|Duel 2
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
20:45
20:45
|
|Third Practice
|
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
|
17:05
17:05
|
|Final Practice
|
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
|
12:30
12:30
|
|Race
|
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
|
14:30
14:30
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets