2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday the track will host a limited number of fans for the 63rd annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series season scheduled for Feb. 14.

The track did not provide an exact number of fans that could attend but said it would work to accommodate fans that have already purchased tickets for the event.

To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said speedway president Chip Wile.

“While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on Fox.

“The ‘Great American Race’ will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

Information about all ticket options and safety protocols, can be found by visiting www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Tickets also remain for other Speedweeks events, including a limited number of premium and extended-stay camping packages.

Related video