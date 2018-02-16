Daytona 500: Chase Elliott takes win in second Duel race

For the second consecutive season, Chase Elliott won a Daytona 500 qualifying race.

Elliott, who won the first Can-Am Duel race last season, took the lead on Lap 27 of 60 in Thursday night’s second Can-Am Duel and held off a furious charge from Kevin Harvick to win the event and claim the fourth starting position in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

"I'm really proud of (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and our entire group. We've got the big one to go on Sunday, that's the main thing," Elliott said.

"To be honest, I was trying a lot of stuff. I didn't really know what to do. This new (rules) package is a little different and the way these cars draft is a little strange compared to what we've seen in the past. I don't really know if anybody has it figured out.

"We're all trying to learn and see what the best position is to be in and when you want to be there."

Elliott led the final 34 laps of the race.

Erik Jones, who was involved in an early wreck, rebounded to finish third. Clint Bowyer was fourth and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

The Joe Gibbs Racing trio of Denny Hamlin, Jones and Busch took command early, holding the top three positions the first eight laps with Hamlin in the lead.

Martin Truex Jr. was the only drive darting out of line early, trying to test the waters in hopes others would join him to make a run to the front.

Paul Menard, with help from Kevin Harvick, moved into third on Lap to break up the JGR logjam at the front.

On Lap 12, Chase Elliott appeared to make contact with Erik Jones, which sent Jones for a spin that also collected the cars of Kyle Larson and Matt DiBenedetto. Larson immediately took his No. 42 Chevrolet to the garage.

“I just hate that we tore up another car and my guys are going to have to get another Credit One Bank Chevy prepared before (Friday) practice,” Larson said. “We just didn't really want to crash today. That stinks.”

During pit stops, Elliott was penalized for his pit crew members going over the wall too soon and he restarted the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 16, Harvick led the way followed by Hamlin and Busch.

With 40 races remaining, Harvick continued to lead followed by Menard and Hamlin.

Hamlin made his way back into the lead on Lap 23 with Elliott right behind him as the field returned to single-file. Harvick was running third.

Elliott powered into the lead for the first time on Lap 27.

With 20 laps remaining, Elliott continued to remain out front followed closely by Hamlin, Harvick, Bowyer and Menard.

Jones had rebounded to sixth on Lap 50 after his early-race incident. “We’re going to have to make some big swings for Sunday,” he said over his team radio. “I’m not going to be able to race this.”

Elliott remained in command with 10 laps remaining.

Danica Patrick, who will make her final NASCAR start in Sunday’s 500, finished 14th. Her new boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat atop her pit box during the race.