Darrell Wallace Jr. to pull double duty this weekend at Kansas

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will run double duty this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace, who competes fulltime in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Petty Motorsports, will also compete in Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas.

Wallace will drive the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports, which will be his first Truck start since last season at Michigan, which he won with MDM Motorsports.

“I am really excited to have Bubba come over and drive for us this week,” said team president, Tyler Young. “He has so much experience in the Truck Series and always does a great job. We’re looking forward to a solid weekend.”

Wallace has over two full seasons under his belt in the Truck series with six wins, 15 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes in 45 starts.

“I always enjoy racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and am thankful for this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” said Wallace. “Kansas is a fast and fun track and I am ready to put our Chevy to the test.”