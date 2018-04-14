Darrell Wallace Jr.'s Daytona 500 car to be sold at auction

The Property from the Collection of Richard Petty sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, is going to to feature cars, trophies and memorabilia from the 'King' of NASCAR.

Among said items will be something from recent history. In his Daytona 500 debut this past February, Darrell Wallace Jr. started seventh and finished runner-up to race winner Austin Dillon in a spectacular showing for Richard Petty Motorsports.

It was also the best result for an African American in the 60-year history of The Great American Race.

Wallace was able to escape the carnage of the race until the field took the checkered flag, when he ended up against the outside wall beyond the finish line after contact with Denny Hamlin, scraping up both sides of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The car is signed by Wallace himself and according to AutoClassics.com, the car could go from anywhere between $70,000 to $90,000 dollars.

