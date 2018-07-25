Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Darrell Wallace Jr. likely to stay at RPM for 2019

shares
comments
Darrell Wallace Jr. likely to stay at RPM for 2019
By: Tom Errington
Jul 25, 2018, 8:01 PM

Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr is likely to remain at Richard Petty Motorsports for the 2019 NASCAR Cup series, with the two parties in discussion over a contract extension.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Petty's Garage / Medallion Bank
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Petty's Garage / Medallion Bank
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Petty's Garage / Medallion Bank
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Petty's Garage / Medallion Bank
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro U.S. Air Force, Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Cabela's, and Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Performance Plus
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Jewel-Osco
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Jewel-Osco
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology

Wallace secured the full-time seat with RPM for 2018 after a four-race cameo as a substitute for Aric Almirola in '17, who injured his back in a collision at Kansas last year, before taking over the #43 seat when Almirola replaced Danica Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing for this year. 

RPM is going through a transition year with rookie Wallace after the team opted to switch to Chevrolet ahead of the new Camaro's debut this year.

Wallace made a strong start to 2018, finishing an emotional second place in the season-opening Daytona 500 and led his first laps at Bristol, but has since dropped to 24th in the standings.

NASCAR legend and RPM team owner Richard Petty says he expects it will take time for the pairing to succeed, but that he wants to retain Wallace.

“Bubba will be with us again next year, from a standpoint that he’s still learning,” Petty told NASCAR.com. “He’s a rookie. A lot of these tracks, he’s never been to.

"We’ve got a new car, first time with a Chevrolet, so we’re trying to learn the driver and the car, and all of us trying to learn together.

“It’s been a real learning process. Right now, we’re kind of too slow learning. We need to speed that up.

“I feel like it’s just going to take a little while to make it gel.

“It hardly ever [happens] that any team just comes in and does really good at the beginning of it.

"It takes two or three years for everybody to sort of settle in. Hopefully, we get settled in so we’re ready for next year.”

Wallace confirmed that contract talks were ongoing.

“We’re working on that right now," he said. "It’s a positive look for us.

"We’ve just started this deal, and we formed this relationship back as soon as I set foot on the ground for Pocono last year [for his Cup debut], so we’re in a good spot, for sure.

"We’re still working on all the details, but I’m excited to be where I’m at right now.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
RCR wanted Chevrolet team alliance amid struggles

Previous article

RCR wanted Chevrolet team alliance amid struggles

Next article

Kyle Larson: "I wouldn’t like to see Cup on dirt"

Kyle Larson: "I wouldn’t like to see Cup on dirt"

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Tom Errington
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

7h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video 00:58
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video

News in depth
Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is
NASCAR Cup

Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is "better as a whole"

Harvick admits Pocono loss
NASCAR Cup

Harvick admits Pocono loss "hard to swallow"

Wallace: Pocono crash
NASCAR Cup

Wallace: Pocono crash "scared the hell out of me"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.