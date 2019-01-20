Daniel Suarez on first Race of Champions: "I like pressure"

Suarez, 27, won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Joe Gibbs Racing before moving up the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series the following year.

In 2019, he switched over to Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Kurt Busch behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford Mustang in his third season as a Cup driver.

But before the 61st running of the Daytona 500 next month, Suarez is taking part in his first ever Race of Champions. See what he had to say to Motorsport.tv's Julia Piquet below: