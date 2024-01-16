Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum

Trackhouse Racing announced an extension of their partnership with Quaker State on Tuesday, which includes multiple races as the primary sponsor on Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet and an associate sponsor on Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet.

The motor oil brand will also back Suarez's efforts at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum as he enters the NASCAR Mexico Series race, which precedes The Clash at the temporary quarter-mile oval.

Suarez, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and the only Mexican-born driver to ever win a NASCAR Cup Series race (Sonoma 2022), is no stranger to the NASCAR Mexico Series. He competed there for several years, winning five races total and ending the 2013 season as the championship runner-up.

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Quaker State Chevrolet Camaro

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to race in the Mexico Series again,” said Suárez in a release from the team. “There are a ton of people who helped me in my career still involved in the series so it will be cool to go back and race with them. NASCAR’s Mexico Series is a great place to learn and over time I think will start producing drivers who will come to America. I cannot thank Quaker State and NASCAR enough for making this opportunity possible.”

The 21-car field will also include ARCA standout Andrés Perez de Lara, defending NASCAR Mexico Series champion Salvador de Alba Jr. and four-time series champion Rubén García Jr.

The NASCAR Mexico Series race will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1, and will be followed by The Clash on the main FOX channel. The NASCAR Mexico Series race can also be found on Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.