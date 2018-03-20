Daniel Hemric to make Cup debut with RCR at Richmond

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing next month at Richmond Raceway.

Hemric, 27, will pilot the No. 8 Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Chevrolet Camaro in his debut race. However, it won't be his first time behind the wheel of a Cup car. Previously, he participated in a 2017 test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for RCR and was on standby for Paul Menard during three races late last year.

“You only get one chance to make your Cup Series debut, and it is pretty incredible to know that I am able to do it with Richard Childress Racing and with a partner such as Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff,” said Hemric.

He will also drive the car in NASCAR's inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval in September.

“To make my debut at Richmond will make me feel at home, since I spent years coming up through the ranks at short-tracks across the country," he added. "To do it again in front of my hometown crowd in Charlotte later in the year is an overwhelming feeling,” said Hemric. “Many people have laid everything on the line to get me to this point and I am extremely grateful to all of those people for putting me in position to get this shot in the Cup Series. These are going to be two very special weekends, to say the least.”

On the Xfinity side, Hemric is competing in his second full-time season, having ended his rookie campaign fourth in the championship standings after narrowly making his way into the final four. Although he has yet to win, he's scored eight top fives, 19 top tens and two poles in 38 career starts.

“Since joining our organization, Daniel Hemric has shown his determination and dedication to this sport both on and off the track,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “He has proven his ability behind the wheel by making the Championship 4 in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and his continued success this season. Making his Cup Series debut is the next step in his career and we are proud to have him take that step with RCR.”

Hemric also has 49 career Camping World Truck Series starts with two runner-up finishes serving as his best result to date.