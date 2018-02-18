Danica Patrick's NASCAR career in pictures

2010 ARCA debut 1 / 26 Danica Patrick made her stock car debut in the 2010 ARCA season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, finishing sixth. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series debut 2 / 26 Danica Patrick's first go at an actual NASCAR-sanctioned race didn't go near as well, finishing 35th after getting swept up in the 'Big One' 69 laps into the race. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Getting more seat time 3 / 26 Danica got more comfortable behind the wheel as she gathered more experience. Here she is going four-wide and rubbing fenders in the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Best career-result in the NASCAR Xfinity Series 4 / 26 Danica scored her best finish in 2011 Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas, coming home in the fourth position. Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.

First pole position 5 / 26 In the 2012 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, Danica captured her first pole position. She went on to finish 38th. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Making the move up to Cup 6 / 26 Danica made her debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that same weekend in the Daytona 500, igniting a media firestorm. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

A hit with the fans 7 / 26 Danica Patrick was wildly popular even before she took to the track, thanks to extensive media coverage and the following she had already built up from her open-wheel days. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Abrupt end to Cup debut 8 / 26 Danica's MENCS debut came to a screeching halt on just the second lap of the rain-delayed Daytona 500, colliding with several cars in a multi-car accident. She finished 38th. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Making the transition 9 / 26 Danica was far from the only open-wheel driver to make the switch to stock car racing. Champion drivers such as Dario Franchitti and Juan Pablo Montoya struggled to find much success in their time in NASCAR. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Learning the hard way 10 / 26 Danica's foray into Cup competition was far from easy with several hurdles along the way. Photo by: Getty Images

Never backing down 11 / 26 However, Danica had no problem standing up for herself when she felt wronged. She tangled with various drivers throughout her career. Here she is showing her displeasure with Regan Smith at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2012. Photo by: Getty Images

2013 Daytona 500 pole-sitter 12 / 26 Danica's proudest moment had to come in the 2013 Daytona 500 where she captured pole position for 'The Great American Race.' Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Running up front 13 / 26 Danica led five laps in the 2013 Daytona 500, running up inside the top five for the majority of the race before finishing eighth -- her first top ten. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Going full-time 14 / 26 2013 marked Danica's first full-time season at the Cup level. She was ranked 27th in the championship standings at the end of the year. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Impact on NASCAR 15 / 26 Despite her struggles on the track, Danica continued to have a major impact on the sport, able to maintain a strong following and media attention. Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Career-best showing 16 / 26 Danica's best finish at the Cup level came in the 2014 Atlanta race, crossing the finish line just one position shy of the top five in sixth. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Post-GoDaddy era 17 / 26 After a lengthy partnership with GoDaddy.com, Danica shed her bright green livery for the 2016 season. Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Final season 18 / 26 Danica Patrick didn't have much to smile about in her final season with just one top-ten finish -- a tenth at Dover. She also suffered eleven DNFs. Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Final start with Stewart-Haas Racing 19 / 26 Danica Patrick spent the entirety of her Cup career with Stewart-Haas Racing, but that came to an end in her 190th start in the 2017 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Back in green for the 'Danica Double' 20 / 26 Although the sun was setting on Danica Patrick's career after 2017, she still had one more start left in her. She will contest the 60th running of the Daytona 500, returning to the familiar No. 7 and GoDaddy colors. Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Reunited with Tony Eury Jr. 21 / 26 She even has Tony Eury Jr. back atop the pit box for her final race. Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Where she'll start 22 / 26 Danica will start her 191st and final MENCS race in the 28th position, competing in the Daytona 500 for the seventh time in her career. Photo by: Logan Whitton / NKP / LAT Images

The last ride 23 / 26 Premium Motorsports is fielding Danica Patrick's car in the Daytona 500 with support from RCR and ECR engines. Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Still a fan favorite 24 / 26 Although the on-track success never quite came for Danica, she remained a fan favorite and during the offseason, she even attracted more media attention than the reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

What's next 25 / 26 Danica Patrick will officially end her racing career back where she first made a name for herself -- The Indianapolis 500, driving for Ed Carpenter Racing as she makes her first appearance in IndyCar competition since making the switch to stock car racing at the end of the 2011 season. Photo by: Alexander Trienitz