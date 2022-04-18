Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Custer earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol Dirt Race Next / NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins
NASCAR Cup / Bristol News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a surprise appearance as a guest analyst in the FOX booth at Talladega Superspeedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega
Listen to this article

Earnhardt is a permanent member of the NBC broadcast team, so the news comes as unexpected.

This year, FOX has used various different people in the broadcast booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Among them were Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, Chad Knaus and Darrell Waltrip.

“Dale joining us in the booth says so much about his love of the sport of NASCAR, and there is absolutely no one more equipped to call a race at Talladega,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports President Production & Operation and Executive Producer. “We appreciate that he is willing to share his time and experience for the upcoming FOX NASCAR race from one of NASCAR’s most popular venues, and we are grateful to NBC Sports for letting Dale spend some time with us.”

Earnhardt is one of the most successful drivers ever at Talladega Superspeedway, with his iconic father being the only driver to win more at the 2.66-mile track. Dale Jr. has six victories at Talladega, equal with Brad Keselowski.

“I’m really looking forward to having some fun with Mike, Clint and Larry (McReynolds) and the rest of the team,” said Earnhardt. “Calling a race from Talladega is an incredibly fun experience. You absolutely have to be on your toes at all times … it doesn’t take much for all hell to break loose.”

NASCAR heads to Talladega for Round 10 of the 2022 season on April 24th.

Custer earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol Dirt Race
Previous article

Custer earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol Dirt Race
Next article

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins
