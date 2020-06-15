NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Earnhardt Jr “loves” rivalries like Elliott, Logano

shares
comments
Dale Earnhardt Jr "loves" rivalries like Elliott, Logano
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 9:01 PM

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he loves seeing rivalries develop between the Cup Series’ biggest names like Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, following the latest development in their feud at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday night.

Earnhardt, who played his own starring role in Saturday’s Xfinity Series event on his annual race outing, told NBC Sports’ NASCAR America show on Monday that Logano knew exactly what he was doing when he baulked Elliott with 30 laps remaining in the Cup race. That allowed Denny Hamlin to pass and he went on to win the race from Elliott by less than a second.

After the race, Hamlin said that Logano was “very generous” to him but that Elliott has to “expect it” after he wrecked Logano at Bristol – after which Joey claimed he had to “force an apology” from him.

“Denny said it best, you kinda gotta expect it after what happened at Bristol,” said Earnhardt. “You know Joey’s past history with situations like this. He didn’t get in Chase’s way, he just didn’t allow him to clear at a critical moment coming off the corner. He knew that was going to put Chase in a tough situation.

“But you have to expect it; if you’re going to beat ’n’ bang and race hard with guys one week, you gotta expect to be raced hard and put in critical or difficult situations by that competitor in the next race, and even beyond.

“As a fan, and a broadcaster, I love it. I love seeing the drivers have these little rivalries and disagreements because it plays out really well on the racetrack. Joey didn’t stick him in the fence or do anything too egregious there, it was just coming off the corner, trying to lap him and it was just ‘I’m not going to let you have this spot easily’.”

Read Also:

Earnhardt’s co-presenter Jeff Burton – whose son Harrison beat Earnhardt on Saturday – believes Elliott only has himself to blame and should have cleared the air after the Bristol collision.

Burton said: “That whole thing might not have happened if Chase Elliott leaves his car at Bristol and goes to Joey and says he messed up. Sometimes it’s better to just go talk to somebody.”

Next article
The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020

Previous article

The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Charles Bradley

