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NASCAR Cup San Diego

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s most expensive broadcast booth ever: An active U.S. aircraft carrier

The Amazon Prime broadcast booth is taking place on the bridge of a nuclear-powered United States aircraft carrier in San Diego this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Overlooking Turns 2 and 3 of the 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado, there sits the massive USS Carl Vinson. Up on the bridge of the 1,092-foot vessel is where you can find the broadcast booth for this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Anduril 250 is the fifth and final race in Prime's five week stretch as a broadcaster for NASCAR, following FOX Sports and preceding TNT Sports.

Play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander will be joined by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte up on the bridge of the Nimitz-class supercarrier, where they will call the 75-lap Cup race.

Alexander called the experience 'unreal' ahead of practice on Friday, while Earnhardt added: "Everywhere you look, there's something you've never seen before, something you've never experienced before. Name any race track, we've been to them dozens and dozens of times, but this is a first for everybody. So far, we've seen some pretty incredible things on the race track and around town as well."

Letarte echoed those comments, admitting the entire experience "has been distracting, to say the least. Everywhere i turn, there is something I want to go check out."

The USS Carl Vinson was launched on March 15, 1980, and can be easily identified by its hull number, CVN-70. It displaces 101,300 long tons of water, and is powered by two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors and four massive steam turbines. It can reach a top speed of 30 knots.

It cost over one billion dollars to build the ship over 45 years ago, and was named for a long-time member of U.S. House of Representatives who served as the Chairman of the House Naval Affairs for nearly three decades.

The vessel has been a part of several key moments in American history, including the burial-at-sea of Osama bin Laden following a covert 2011 raid by SEAL Team Six to eliminate the terrorist leader in Pakistan.

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